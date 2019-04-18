Toggle Menu
VVIP chopper case: Christian Michel seeks bail to celebrate Easter, Delhi court reserves orderhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/vvip-chopper-scame-agustawestland-middleman-christian-michel-easter-delhi-court-cbi-5681996/

VVIP chopper case: Christian Michel seeks bail to celebrate Easter, Delhi court reserves order

Special public prosecutor DP Singh opposed Michel's plea, saying India is a country of the various festival — thousands of prisoners are in jails and everyone has faith in religion — so the accused can't be allowed to go out of jail to celebrate festivals.

VVIP chopper case: Christian Michel seeks bail to celebrate Easter, Delhi court reserves order
The Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary charge sheet against Michel and others on April 4. (Express photo/File)

A Delhi Court Thursday reserved its order on a plea of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, who had sought seven-day interim bail to celebrate Easter with family.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said he would pronounce order at 4pm after hearing the argument of lawyers from both sides. Special public prosecutor DP Singh, appearing for CBI and ED, opposed Michel’s plea, saying India is a country of the various festival — thousands of prisoners are in jails and everyone has faith in religion — so the accused can’t be allowed to go out of jail to celebrate festivals.
He said Michel can participate in Easter in custody. The lawyer argued before the court that if Michel comes out on interim bail and makes a statement outside, it can derail the investigation. Michel’s lawyer argued that since the charge sheet has been filed, there is no point of tampering evidence. He said the accused is cooperating in the case and sought bail.
“Being a Christian, he was not even allowed to offer a holy mass even during Christmas…,” said the application moved by the accused. “It is submitted that the week commencing from 14th April to 21st April is a holy week for Christians and 21st April is Easter which will be celebrated universally. The petitioner wishes to attend the holy mass on Easter day and would like to make offerings during the Easter day,” Michel has said in his plea.
The Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary charge sheet against Michel and others on April 4. He was arrested by ED on December 22 after his extradition from Dubai. He is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the chopper scam by ED and Central Bureau of Investigation. Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa are the two others.
The agency had told the court that Michel made 24.25 million euros and 1,60,96,245 pounds from the AgustaWestland deal. ED has told the court that it identified Michel’s properties purchased with proceeds of the crime. CBI has alleged that the deal, signed in Feb 2010 to supply VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros, caused an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore).

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Man hurls shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao at party headquarters
2 Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-261 Today Results: Winners to take home cash prize of Rs 80 lakh!
3 Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to landslides, over 3,000 vehicles affected