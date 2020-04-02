VVIP chopper scam: Supreme court asks Christian Michel to move Delhi HC for bail

Michel, who is in judicial custody in Tihar jail, had approached SC citing the risk of coronavirus infection in crowded prisons. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Michel, who is in judicial custody in Tihar jail, had approached SC citing the risk of coronavirus infection in crowded prisons. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked VVIP chopper scam case accused Christian Michel James to approach the Delhi High Court with his application for interim bail.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah, which took up his plea for hearing through video conferencing, said it would be appropriate for the accused to move the HC for any relief. Michel, who is in judicial custody in Tihar jail, had approached SC citing the risk of coronavirus infection in crowded prisons.

Considering the possibility of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in prisons, the Supreme Court on March 23 had directed States and Union Territories to decongest jails by releasing convicts and undertrials facing a maximum seven-year sentence in prison and charges with provisions for the same, respectively.

Citing this order, Michel (59) said that his health condition was critical and he was already suffering from serious pathologies and would not be able to risk a COVID-19 infection. “The agedness and a pre-existing ill state of health will make the applicant’s body more susceptible to the said infection than any other ordinary prisoner with a normal health condition,” his plea contended.

