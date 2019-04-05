VVIP Chopper case: Who are ‘RG’, ‘AP’ and ‘FAM’ in ED chargesheet? Asks Arun Jaitley

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary chargesheet against Christian Michel in the AgustaWestland case, Union Minister Arun Jaitley slammed Congress party president Rahul Gandhi for his silence on the issue and asked why names of people close to the Gandhi family appear in controversial defence deals.

In his latest blog, Jaitley said that while Gandhi has made accusations against all, he has refused to speak on the VVIP chopper scam.

Raising questions on who are ‘RG’, ‘AP’, ‘FAM’ and if they were in a position to influence the deal, he asks how names of people close to Congress party’s first family appear ‘every time there is a controversial defence deal’.

“Right to silence is for accused not for the one who is dreaming to be the country’s Prime Minister,” the BJP leader wrote, adding that if no reply is given in case of such serious allegations, the country is “entitled to presume that no reply could have been given”.

According to the ED chargesheet, Michel is understood to have identified the initials “AP” as Ahmed Patel, the senior Congress leader close to Gandhi family. However, Michel has filed an application in a Delhi court on Friday claiming he has not named anybody in connection with the deal, according to a report by PTI.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate, filing its fourth supplementary chargesheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, informed a Delhi special court that “kickbacks were paid to defence officials, bureaucrats, media persons and important political persons of the ruling party”.

The ED chargesheet listed a series of “dispatches” between February 2008 and October 2009 by alleged middleman Christian Michel James, including one that mentioned “Mrs Gandhi was the driving force behind the deal. The contents of these dispatches have further proved that political elite was constantly helping AgustaWestland by intervention through PMO and Defence Minister… Lobbying was done to put pressure on Finance Minister and his senior advisors”.