VVIP chopper scam: Delhi court summons as accused ex-AgustaWestland, Finmeccanica directors

In 2010, AgustaWestland signed a Rs 3,546 crore contract to supply 12 AW-101 helicopters to the IAF. Eight of these helicopters were to be used to transport VVIPs such as the President, the Prime Minister, the Vice President and others, while four were to be used for other duties

Delhi’s Patiala House Court Tuesday issued summons to Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, former directors of Finmeccanica and AgustaWestland respectively, reported ANI.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a special court that a company, which had former Indian Air Force chief S P Tyagi as a partner, received over Rs 1 crore in kickbacks in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal. In a chargesheet filed under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED accused 34 people and entities of having played a role in the Rs 3,600-crore deal where kickbacks were allegedly paid to make AgustaWestland helicopters eligible for the India contract.

In 2010, AgustaWestland signed a Rs 3,546 crore contract to supply 12 AW-101 helicopters to the IAF. Eight of these helicopters were to be used to transport VVIPs such as the President, the Prime Minister, the Vice President and others, while four were to be used for other duties. Finmeccanica edged out American chopper maker Sikorsky’s S-92 Superhawk to bag the contract.

The AW-101s were meant to replace the Soviet Mi-8 helicopters being used to transport the VVIPs, which had completed their technical life. The IAF also cited “service ceiling” — the altitude at which a helicopter can fly — and the Mi-8s’ lack of night-flying capabilities to seeking a new fleet of helicopters. The demand originated in 1999 and the tender was put out in 2005. The first tender had a service ceiling requirement of 6,000 metres, which was reduced by the Defence Ministry in the second tender in 2006 to 4,500 m.

