VVIP chopper scam: Non-bailable warrants issued against MP CM Kamal Nath’s nephew

A Delhi court Friday issued non-bailable warrants against Ratul Puri — nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath — in connection with a money laundering case in the AugustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. PTI reported that the Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued the non-bailable warrant against Puri as it was demanded by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

Advertising

The warrant was issued after the probe agency had claimed that the accused was not cooperative in investigations and was untraceable. In its application, ED stated that Puri was directed to join the investigation Tuesday but he failed to show up. The court had on Tuesday dismissed Puri’s anticipatory bail plea in the case.

The development comes a week after the probe agency rejected allegations that its investigators harassed, tortured and forced a witness to make a statement implicating Puri in the money laundering case.

A man claiming to be a witness in the AgustaWestland money laundering case walked into a courtroom with his advocate where Puri’s anticipatory bail hearing was underway and claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had forced him to remove his pants, tortured him in custody, and made him give a statement.

Special Public Prosecutor for the agency, D P Singh, told the court of Special Judge Arvind Kumar Sunday that the application moved by the witness was “sensational” and “frivolous”.