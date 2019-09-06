VVIP chopper scam case: Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in 6-day ED custody

A Delhi court has sent Ratul Puri, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s nephew, to six-day ED custody in a money laundering case linked to the AgustaWestland chopper scam on Thursday.

“The ED seeks custodial interrogation of the accused in order to unearth the source and end use of tainted money, to confront the accused/applicant with voluminous documents collected by the ED and to find out about the roles of the co-accused and to find out about the money trail,” Special Judge Arvind Kumar said in his order.

The court has ordered the ED to get Puri medically examined and allow him to take his medicines with him. The court also allowed Puri to get assistance from his advocates during interrogation and meet with his counsel for 15 minutes in the morning and evening in the presence of an ED official — not within hearing distance.