VVIP chopper deal case: ED opposes bail plea of alleged defence agent Sushen Gupta

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday opposed in a Delhi court the bail plea of an alleged defence agent Sushen Mohan Gupta, arrested in the AgustaWestland chopper deal money laundering case, saying there is every likelihood of his fleeing India like 36 businessmen in the recent past, including Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

The ED’s response came before Special Judge Arvind Kumar after Sushen’s counsel contended that his client has joined investigation as and when summoned and there is no scope of apprehension regarding his availability or fleeing the country.

Sushen’s counsel also argued that he has deep roots in society. Responding to this, ED’s counsel D P Singh said, “Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Lalit Modi and Sandesara brothers (Sterling Biotech Ltd promoters) had also deep roots in the society, yet they fled the country…There are such 36 businessmen who fled from India in past years.”

Singh, accompanied by advocate N K Matta, informed the court that “our quest to find RG continues” so bail at this stage will hamper the probe.

He also contended that Sushen is required as he is “misguiding the investigation by deliberately giving wrong explanation” of abbreviations in his diaries wherein abbreviation ‘RG’ finds mention in many pages and in the pen drive data.

Sushen urged the court to release him on bail, on the ground that the agency has completed the investigation and filed a chargesheet.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its order for April 20.

Sushen is in judicial custody after he was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on March 23. He was arrested on the basis of information provided by Rajiv Saxena, another accused, who has turned approver.