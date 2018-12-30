Truth unfolding: BJP; their scriptwriters at work: Cong

The BJP and the Congress on Saturday traded charges over the Enforcement Directorate’s submission in a Delhi court that Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, had mentioned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi while he was being questioned.

While the BJP said the “revelations” had “stunned the nation” and were all pointing towards “one family”, the Congress called it a case of “BJP scriptwriters… working overtime” as general elections near. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The truth is unfolding. What ED has told the court has stunned the nation. The accused in the helicopter scam has named Congress leader Mrs Gandhi, as per ED… The interrogation has revealed a few more adverbs and nouns in the saga of the helicopter scam… Today he said ‘son of Italian Lady, R’ and ‘Big Man’,” said Javadekar, adding that everything was pointing towards “one family”.

He also said the Congress should answer who all Michel was referring to and, in a reference to Rahul Gandhi, claimed that people “know of one R who had torn an ordinance”. He alleged that the UPA government was a “government of scams” and that “it had compromised with the national security”, adding that Michel had “access to all sensitive papers”of the defence deal.

Reacting to the ED’s submissions, the Congress said the BJP was “putting pressure” on the ED. “(The BJP has) lost elections in 4-5 states. The country has seen the real face of the chowkidaar… elections are nearing. They don’t have any issues now… So they are putting pressure on people (by) using the ED…but they should know that their misdeeds cannot be hidden by pointing fingers at others,” Congress spokesperson R P N Singh said.

On the ED’s claim that Michel had spoken about the “son of an Italian lady”, Singh said, “The BJP scriptwriters are working overtime.” “We have seen what the BJP has been doing in this matter. In fact, one of the TV channels themselves showed that how there is pressure on Christian Michel to name a particular family but I would like to ask this very question to BJP as to why the ‘chowkidar’ is trying to hide behind government agencies and trying to pressurise the very agencies to name a person,” he said.