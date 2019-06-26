VVIP chopper case: Supreme Court asks Rajeev Saxena if his relatives will stand surety for his return

Amidst stern opposition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Supreme Court Tuesday sought to know if any close relative of Rajeev Saxena, who is an accused-turned-approver in a money laundering case linked to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam and who has sought permission to travel abroad on medical grounds, will stand surety to ensure that he returns to India after treatment.

A vacation bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai asked senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, who said Saxena’s sister and sister-in-law would stand surety for him, to take instructions and inform the court Wednesday whether they can furnish surety of Rs 5 crore each.

The court was hearing a petition by the ED challenging a Delhi High Court order allowing Saxena to travel abroad for treatment of blood cancer and other ailments. The HC, while allowing this, had noted that Saxena had already been granted bail on medical grounds.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who opposed the prayer, said Saxena had been extradited from Dubai and there was a genuine fear that he may not return if allowed to go.