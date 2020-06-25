scorecardresearch
VVIP chopper case: ED searches premises linked to former Emaar MGF director

Gupta and Emaar MGF—a joint venture between Emaar and MGF that has now separated—have been under the lens of central agencies over its connection with alleged VVIP chopper deal middleman Guido Haschke.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 25, 2020 12:47:25 am
Agusta Westland deal, Haschke,Khaitan, Emaar-MGF, AgustaWestland scam, AgustaWestland chopper scam, chopper deal, vvip chopper deal, S P Tyagi, vvip chopper scam, agusta westland scam, india chopper scam, vvip scam, India news Sources said ED searches were based on questioning of accused who provided new information on Gupta’s role. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday searched nine locations associated with former Emaar MGF director Shravan Gupta across Delhi-NCR in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.

Sources said searches were carried out in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida.

Gupta and Emaar MGF—a joint venture between Emaar and MGF that has now separated—have been under the lens of central agencies over its connection with alleged VVIP chopper deal middleman Guido Haschke. The defence broker had been a non executive director in the company.

Sources said ED searches were based on questioning of accused who provided new information on Gupta’s role.

In 2016, ED had questioned Gupta in connection with the case. Emaar India stated: “Emaar and MGF had parted ways few years back and Mr Shravan Gupta has no role in Emaar India and is also no longer on the Board …”

