VVIP Chopper case: Dubai-based accused moves for anticipatory bail

A Dubai-based businessman and accused in a money laundering case connected with the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal moved a Delhi court Monday seeking anticipatory bail.

Rajeev Saxena, a director of two Dubai-based firms — UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings — filed application through his advocate before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, saying he was anticipating arrest.

The court sought response from the ED by December 24, when it will next year the matter.

The court has already issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Saxena in the case.