AgustaWestland case: Delhi Court sends Rajeev Saxena to judicial custody till Feb 18

A Delhi court Tuesday sent Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena, arrested in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case, to judicial custody till February 18.

Advertising

Special Judge Arvind Kumar also directed Saxena’s medical check up at AIIMS and sought a report by 2 pm tomorrow.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it did not need any further custody of Saxena, whose detention ends today. On Friday, the agency had sought his custody from the court, saying the probe is at a crucial stage.

Saxena is one of the accused named in the chargesheet filed by ED in the case. Christian Michel, former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, former Air Force chief SP Tyagi and Saxena’s wife Shivani have also been named by the agency in the chargesheet.

Advertising

Saxena had earlier today sought to talk to Special Judge Arvind Kumar in private, without the presence of his lawyers, after which the court initiated in-camera proceedings in the case.