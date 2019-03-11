Toggle Menu
VVIP chopper case: Delhi court seeks Tihar’s reply on ED’s plea to question Christian Michel in jailhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/vvip-chopper-case-delhi-court-seeks-tihars-reply-on-eds-plea-to-question-christian-michel-in-jail-5620928/

VVIP chopper case: Delhi court seeks Tihar’s reply on ED’s plea to question Christian Michel in jail

The jail authority has been asked to submit its response by Tuesday. Special Judge Arvind Kumar also issued a production warrant for Tuesday against Michel after his lawyer alleged mental torture inside jail.

Christian Michel, AgustaWestland, VVIP chopper deal, Christian Michel hearing, Christian Michel to couirt, Christian Michel CBI, CBI, India news, Indian express
Special Judge Arvind Kumar also issued a production warrant for Tuesday against Michel after his lawyer alleged mental torture inside jail. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A Delhi court Monday sought a response from Tihar Jail authorities on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to interrogate Christian Michel, who was arrested in the AgustaWestland chopper case, inside the prison.

The jail authority has been asked to submit its response by Tuesday. Special Judge Arvind Kumar also issued a production warrant for Tuesday against Michel after his lawyer alleged mental torture inside jail.

He was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year after his extradition from Dubai

The court had earlier lashed out at the jail’s authorities for failing to justify the shifting of Michel to a high-security cell in isolation, saying it will start an inquiry if it does not get a proper response.

Advertising

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the scam by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AIADMK begins candidates selection process for Lok Sabha polls, Assembly bypolls
2 Pulwama attack 'main conspirator' among those killed in J&K encounter, say officials
3 BJP accuses Kumaraswamy of using official position to promote family