VVIP chopper case: Delhi court sends Christian Michel to judicial custody

A Delhi court Saturday sent alleged middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, to judicial custody.

Michel was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought his judicial custody in connection with its probe into a money-laundering case.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) in court: All the documents submitted in the Italian court were false, we have evidence for it. Probe has been fruitful. We have investigated how cash hawala circulated through multiple bank accounts. #AgustaWestland pic.twitter.com/1pbVWP7bLD — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2019

Michel, who was extradited from Dubai recently, was arrested by the ED on December 22 and sent to seven-day custody of the agency over money-laundering charges in the scam by a court here.

Michel was earlier lodged in the Tihar Jail here in a related CBI case.