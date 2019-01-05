VVIP chopper case: Delhi court sends Christian Michel to judicial custody

Toggle Menu
Michel was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought his judicial custody in connection with its probe into a money-laundering case.

Michel, who was extradited from Dubai recently, was arrested by the ED on December 22 and sent to seven-day custody of the agency over money-laundering charges in the scam by a court here. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A Delhi court Saturday sent alleged middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, to judicial custody.

Michel, who was extradited from Dubai recently, was arrested by the ED on December 22 and sent to seven-day custody of the agency over money-laundering charges in the scam by a court here.

Michel was earlier lodged in the Tihar Jail here in a related CBI case.

