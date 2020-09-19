VVIP Chopper case: CBI files chargesheet against Christian Michel, Rajeev Saxena; no politician named as accused

Michel had been extradited from UAE in December 2018 and was widely speculated to spill the beans on politicians who may have been paid off in the deal. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam against the alleged key middleman Christian Michel James, Rajeev Saxena and 13 others including some government officials who were part of the negotiations for the Rs 3,600 crore deal with the British-Italian company AgustaWestland.

Notably, the chargesheet has not named former defence secretary and comptroller and auditor general Shashi Kant Sharma and former air vice-marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar as accused as it is still waiting for prosecution sanctions against them from the government. The agency had in March sought prosecution sanction against Sharma, Panesar and three other IAF officers in the case, which has not been granted as yet.

Michel had been extradited from UAE in December 2018 and was widely speculated to spill the beans on politicians who may have been paid off in the deal. Sources, however, said that among the 15 accused mentioned in the chargesheet, there is no politician.

In a chargesheet filed in April last year against Michel, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case from the angle of money laundering, had said that Michel had interpreted “AP” mentioned in a hand-written “budget sheet” recovered from Switzerland as Ahmed Patel. It also said that Michel had made a mention of “son of an Italian lady” and “the next prime minister of India” in a letter to Giusepp Orsi of Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland.

Sources said the CBI chargesheet has alleged that the deal for which technical requirements were changed to help AgustaWestland qualify, had been brokered by Michel and two other middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke. While the latter two were allegedly “handling” the family of former IAF chief SP Tyagi (already chargesheeted in the case), Michel was dealing with officials from the Ministry of Defence.

According to the CBI, in the offset category (work to be mandatorily done in India), AgustaWestland set aside 70 million euros to be transferred to companies floated by the alleged middlemen. While Michel set up Global Services FZE in Dubai, Haschke set up IDS Tunisia, IDS Mauritius and Aeromatrix. CBI has claimed that Michel was supposed to get 42 million euros and Haschke 28 million euros. Only 30 per cent of this money was actually utilised for offset work while the rest were diverted as kickbacks. Michel had diverted Euros 24 million before the deal was cancelled.

Rajiv Saxena has been arraigned as an accused for helping divert the money through his shell companies in UAE. Notably, Saxena had been made an approver in the case by ED within three months of his extradition to India in January 2019. However, by October 2019, ED had moved an application in the court to withdraw approver status granted to Saxena saying he was “withholding crucial information in the case”.

In May this year, ED not only moved the court to cancel his bail but also attached assets to the tune of Rs 385 crore belonging to him.

In 1999, the IAF had floated a proposal for the acquisition of 12 VVIP helicopters to ferry top government functionaries. The over Rs 3,600 crore contract was given to AgustaWestland in 2010.

There were, however, allegations that technical specifications had been tweaked — including lowering the service ceiling of the helicopter from 6,000 m to 4,500 m — to help AgustaWestland qualify and win the bid, for which bribes were allegedly paid.

The CBI filed an FIR on March 14, 2013, after a preliminary inquiry. The FIR named Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Tyagi and 12 others as accused, apart from four companies. These individuals included members of the Tyagi family and three middlemen — Michel, Gerosa and Haschke. The ED too began investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A note recovered during searches in Switzerland had a mention of “JS Air”, along with the initials of several people. This note, an alleged “budget sheet” prepared by Michel, had also found mention in a court in Milan which was hearing the case.

The Milan court said in its order that the initials perhaps denoted designations of officials under various heads of “AF” and “Bur”. The same note mentions “AP” under the head of “Pol”. The court order described these heads as “Air Force”, “Bureaucrats”, and “Politicians”. Against each head, there are figures in Euros.

Against “AF”, the figure is Euro 6. Against “Bur”, it is Euro 8.4, and against “Pol”, it is Euro 15/16.

The initials mentioned under “AF” include “Dch”, “PDSR”, “2FTT”, and “DG Maint”. Under “Bur” are mentioned “DS”, “JS Air”, “AFA Air”, “DG Acq”, “CVC”, and “Auditor gen”.

