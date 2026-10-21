Who was Vummidi Ethiraj? Jeweller behind historic Sengol dies at 99

Vummidi Ethiraj, the veteran Chennai-based jeweller who played a significant role in crafting the historic Sengol presented to late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of India’s Independence in 1947, died on October 21, 2026. He was 99.

The patriarch of the Vummidi family, which owns the 125-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, leaves behind a legacy that connects India’s traditional jewellery craftsmanship to one of the defining moments in the country’s history.

Born on November 25, 1926, Vummidi Ethiraj was a prominent figure in South India’s jewellery industry. He was instrumental in creating the Sengol, a gold-plated silver sceptre that came to symbolise the transfer of power from British rule to independent India.

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Ethiraj’s contribution brought his family’s traditional craftsmanship into the national spotlight, particularly after the Sengol was installed in India’s new Parliament building in 2023.

He is survived by his three children, Vijaya Bharathi, Uday Kumar Vummidi and Vijayendren Vummidi. His wife, Sumitra Vummidi, predeceased him.

What is the Sengol, and what was Ethiraj’s role?

The Sengol holds historical significance because of its association with India’s Independence. On the night of August 14, 1947, priests from the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam Mutt in Tamil Nadu travelled to Delhi to present the sceptre to Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Ethiraj’s death, recalling his contribution to crafting the historic Sengol. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Ethiraj’s death, recalling his contribution to crafting the historic Sengol. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi)

The ceremonial presentation was associated with the transfer of authority from British rule to Indian leadership as the country prepared to become independent.

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Crafted by Vummidi Jewellers, the Sengol subsequently became a prominent symbol of India’s historical and cultural traditions.

On May 28, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially installed the Sengol in the new Parliament building, bringing renewed public attention to the artefact and the craftsmen behind its creation.

PM Modi, President mourn Vummidi Ethiraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Ethiraj’s death, recalling his contribution to crafting the historic Sengol. Modi also remembered meeting the veteran jeweller in 2023 and thanking him for his contribution to India’s national and cultural heritage.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji. Hailing from a distinguished family based in Tamil Nadu, he will always be remembered for his efforts in crafting the historic Sengol that was presented to Former Prime Minister Nehru. Many years later, in 2023, it was our Government which had the honour of giving the Sengol a place of pride in the new Parliament building. During that time, I had the honour of meeting Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji and expressing gratitude for what he has done for our nation and culture. His life and craftsmanship represent a remarkable connection between India’s glorious traditions and our national journey. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. திரு உம்மிடி எத்திராஜ் அவர்களின் மறைவை அறிந்து மிகவும் வேதனையடைந்தேன். தமிழ்நாட்டை பூர்வீகமாகக் கொண்ட ஒரு பாரம்பரியமிக்க குடும்பத்திலிருந்து வந்த இவர், முன்னாள் பிரதமர் நேருவுக்கு வழங்கப்பட்ட வரலாற்றுச் சிறப்புமிக்க செங்கோலை வடிவமைத்தமைக்காக என்றும் நினைவுகூரப்படுவார். பல ஆண்டுகளுக்குப் பின்பு, 2023-ல், புதிய நாடாளுமன்றக் கட்டடத்தில் அந்த செங்கோலுக்கு உரிய கௌரவத்தை வழங்கி சிறப்பிக்கும் வாய்ப்பு எங்கள் அரசுக்கு கிடைத்தது. அப்போது திரு உம்மிடி எத்திராஜ் அவர்களை சந்தித்து, நமது நாட்டிற்கும் கலாச்சாரத்திற்கும் அவர் ஆற்றிய பங்களிப்பிற்காக நன்றி தெரிவிக்கும் பாக்கியம் எனக்குக் கிடைத்தது. அவரது வாழ்க்கையும், கலைத்திறனும், இந்தியாவின் பெருமைமிக்க வளமான பாரம்பரியத்திற்கும் நமது நாட்டின் வளர்ச்சிப் பயணத்திற்கும் இடையிலான போற்றத்தக்க தொடர்பை பிரதிபலிக்கின்றன. அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், ஆதரவாளர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். ஓம் சாந்தி. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu also condoled Ethiraj’s death. She said, “His craft in creating the Sengol has given him a lasting place in India’s civilisational heritage. His work stands as a testament to the excellence of India’s traditional arts. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers.”

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Vummidi Ethiraj Ji, a distinguished craftsperson whose work became part of a defining moment in India’s history. His craft in creating the Sengol has given him a lasting place in India’s civilisational heritage. His work stands as a testament to the excellence of India’s traditional arts. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 21, 2026

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to Ethiraj, noting that his work helped preserve the country’s rich jewellery-making traditions.