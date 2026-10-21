Who was Vummidi Ethiraj? Jeweller behind historic Sengol dies at 99

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Vummidi Ethiraj's contribution brought his family's traditional craftsmanship into the national spotlight, particularly after the Sengol was installed in India's new Parliament building in 2023.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 07:59 PM IST
Vummidi EthirajWho Was Vummidi Ethiraj? : Vummidi Ethiraj was instrumental in creating the Sengol, a gold-plated silver sceptre that came to symbolise the transfer of power from British rule to independent India. (Express photo)
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Vummidi Ethiraj, the veteran Chennai-based jeweller who played a significant role in crafting the historic Sengol presented to late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of India’s Independence in 1947, died on October 21, 2026. He was 99.

The patriarch of the Vummidi family, which owns the 125-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, leaves behind a legacy that connects India’s traditional jewellery craftsmanship to one of the defining moments in the country’s history.

Born on November 25, 1926, Vummidi Ethiraj was a prominent figure in South India’s jewellery industry. He was instrumental in creating the Sengol, a gold-plated silver sceptre that came to symbolise the transfer of power from British rule to independent India.

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Ethiraj’s contribution brought his family’s traditional craftsmanship into the national spotlight, particularly after the Sengol was installed in India’s new Parliament building in 2023.

He is survived by his three children, Vijaya Bharathi, Uday Kumar Vummidi and Vijayendren Vummidi. His wife, Sumitra Vummidi, predeceased him.

What is the Sengol, and what was Ethiraj’s role?

The Sengol holds historical significance because of its association with India’s Independence. On the night of August 14, 1947, priests from the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam Mutt in Tamil Nadu travelled to Delhi to present the sceptre to Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister.

Vummidi Ethiraj Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Ethiraj’s death, recalling his contribution to crafting the historic Sengol. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi)

The ceremonial presentation was associated with the transfer of authority from British rule to Indian leadership as the country prepared to become independent.

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Crafted by Vummidi Jewellers, the Sengol subsequently became a prominent symbol of India’s historical and cultural traditions.

On May 28, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially installed the Sengol in the new Parliament building, bringing renewed public attention to the artefact and the craftsmen behind its creation.

PM Modi, President mourn Vummidi Ethiraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Ethiraj’s death, recalling his contribution to crafting the historic Sengol. Modi also remembered meeting the veteran jeweller in 2023 and thanking him for his contribution to India’s national and cultural heritage.

President Droupadi Murmu also condoled Ethiraj’s death. She said, “His craft in creating the Sengol has given him a lasting place in India’s civilisational heritage. His work stands as a testament to the excellence of India’s traditional arts. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers.”

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to Ethiraj, noting that his work helped preserve the country’s rich jewellery-making traditions.

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