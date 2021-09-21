Air Marshal VR Chaudhari to be appointed IAF’s new Chief of Air Staff

The central government has decided to appoint Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of Air Staff, the Union Defence Ministry said on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The current Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, is set to retire from service on September 30.

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari was appointed the Vice Chief of Indian Air Force succeeding Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora in June this year. Prior to that, he served as commander-in-chief of the IAF’s Western Air Command (WAC), that looks after the security of the country’s air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other parts of north India.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 29, 1982.

In a distinguished career spanning nearly 38 years, the officer has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft in the inventory of IAF. He has a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours, including operational flying on MiG-21, MiG-23 MF, MiG 29 and Su-30 MKI fighter jets.

Air Marshal Chaudhari has held numerous important positions. He was the commanding officer of a frontline fighter squadron and has also commanded a frontline fighter base.

With PTI inputs