‘Youngsters will end up following the cockroach’: V-P Radhakrishnan’s sharp warning to media

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Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Sunday said young people could end up following the “cockroach” if the media failed to give adequate attention to positive developments and achievements, in a veiled reference to the social media phenomenon surrounding the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
Addressing the 140th anniversary celebrations of Malayalam daily Deepika, Radhakrishnan said constructive journalism played a key role in shaping society and exposing youngsters to the right information and role models.
“Positive activities should be reported well. Only then will youngsters receive the right information. Otherwise, they will lose interest and end up following the ‘cockroach’,” he said.
His remarks come days after the emergence of the CJP, a satirical social media platform that gained traction online amid a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing on the designation of senior advocates.
Without naming the outfit, Radhakrishnan questioned the attention such trends receive in a short span of time. “If something is genuinely good, people will continue to recognise its value after a week, 10 days or even a month,” he said.
Referring to the sudden popularity of the CJP, he added: “Nobody knows about them. All of a sudden, they are everywhere. That cannot last.”
The Vice President said he supported freedom of expression but argued that public discourse should not revolve around issues that “may not stand the test of time.” He said ideas and messages that contribute to society should reach people across the country.
Radhakrishnan said journalism should help build confidence in society, encourage collective responsibility and motivate citizens to contribute to national development.
He said newspapers could drive social change by highlighting scientific progress, community initiatives, environmental protection and human achievement.
The Cockroach Janata Party emerged online after remarks attributed to the Chief Justice triggered debate on social media. The CJI later clarified that comments referring to “cockroaches” and “parasites” had been misquoted and were directed at people entering the legal profession using “fake and bogus degrees”.
What began as an online satire account soon expanded into a platform for memes and political commentary, with posts focusing on unemployment, examination paper leaks and concerns around education. The account has drawn significant engagement from young social media users and has 22 million followers (as of May 31).
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