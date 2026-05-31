‘Youngsters will end up following the cockroach’: V-P Radhakrishnan’s sharp warning to media

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan being received by Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar and state Chief Minister VD Satheesan on his arrival, at the Cochin International Airport (X/@VPIndia)

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Sunday said young people could end up following the “cockroach” if the media failed to give adequate attention to positive developments and achievements, in a veiled reference to the social media phenomenon surrounding the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Addressing the 140th anniversary celebrations of Malayalam daily Deepika, Radhakrishnan said constructive journalism played a key role in shaping society and exposing youngsters to the right information and role models.

“Positive activities should be reported well. Only then will youngsters receive the right information. Otherwise, they will lose interest and end up following the ‘cockroach’,” he said.