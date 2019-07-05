Gujarat: Voting underway for bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats

Voting is underway for bye-elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, for which two candidates each from the BJP and the Congress are in the fray. The seats were left vacant by BJP leaders Amit Shah and Smriti Irani who were elected to Lok Sabha and subsequently resigned from the Upper House.

Polling began at 9 am on Friday and will continue till 4 pm. Counting of votes will begin at 5 pm. State ministers Saurabh Patel, Pradeepsinh Jadeja and BJP MLA Arunsinh Rana were among the first to cast their votes.

A single polling booth with two separate divisions has been made for the polls. As voting is taking place separately for both the seats, it is expected to be a smooth ride for the BJP candidates, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and OBC leader Jugal Thakor. The voting process is expected to be keenly watched for possibilities of cross-voting, especially from among Congress MLAs. Congress has herded over 60 of its MLAs to a resort in Palanpur, in a bid to prevent chances of horse-trading. The party has nominated Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya for the seats.

Since the election on the two seats is being held separately, a candidate needs to garner a simple 50 per cent of the votes to win. In the present scenario, each candidate needs 88 votes to secure victory.

The Congress had shifted 65 of its total 71 MLAs to a resort two days ago. The MLAs will arrive to vote after 10.30 am, PTI quoted a party leader as saying.

Of the total strength of 182 MLAs, 175 are qualified to exercise their franchise this time. This includes 100 BJP MLAs, 71 Congress MLAs (including Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Jhala who resigned from the party, according to the Congress), two MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party (Chhotubhai Vasava and son Maheshbhai Vasava), one MLA of NCP (Kandhal Jadeja) and one Independent (Jignesh Mevani). Three MLAs of Dwarka, Talala and Morva Hadaf were disqualified and four seats are vacant after the MLAs who occupied these seats were elected to the Lok Sabha after the recently held general elections.

“There will be two elections that will be held separately — one for the seat vacated by Amit Shah and the other by Smriti Irani. These are not biennial elections. Since it is bye-election, those elected to both these seats will serve only the remaining term that ends in 2023,” said Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna, who conducted a review of poll preparations on Thursday. Both Amit Shah and Smriti Irani won the Rajya Sabha elections in August 2017 when a single election was held for three seats. Congress candidate Ahmed Patel edged through on the third seat then.

“External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will contest against Congress candidate Gaurav Pandya on the seat vacated by Amit Shah, while BJP’s OBC leader Jugal Thakor will take on veteran Congress leader and former MLA Chandrikaben Chuasama on the seat vacated by Smriti Irani,” the CEO said.

The entire voting process is being captured on two CCTV cameras and the process where MLAs show their cast votes to the respective party’s authorised agents are being videographed. Independent MLAs are not accountable to show their votes, since they do not work on a party mandate, according to election officials.