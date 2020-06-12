Voters will call to account those weighed down by BJP’s power and purse: Paresh Dhanani

Congress leaders hold a meeting in Dhari taluka of Amreli on Thursday. (Photo by Nuruddin Chavda) Congress leaders hold a meeting in Dhari taluka of Amreli on Thursday. (Photo by Nuruddin Chavda)

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani on Thursday said voters of Dhari Assembly constituency would call to account those who offered themselves to be weighed down by power, position and purse of the BJP, as a group of Congress MLAs and party leaders visited Dhari taluka of Amreli district and met party workers there.

Led by senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia and Dhanani, the group of 19 Congress MLAs from Saurashtra-Kutch region drove to Dhari from Rajula town of Amreli and later on held a meeting with local party leaders and workers at the farmhouse of Suresh Kotadiya in Kubda village. Kotadiya is son of former Union minister Manu Kotadiya.

Interacting with media persons, Dhanani, who represents Amreli Assembly constituency in Amreli district, said people of Dhari, Bagasara and Khambha talukas will teach a lesson to JV Kakadiya, the Congress MLA from Dhari who had resigned as a legislator in March this year, days after election to four seats of Rajya Sabha were announced.

“The crop which people of Dhari, Bagasara and Khambha had grown by their political sweat and blood was damaged post-harvest by the unseasonal rain of policies of lotus (the election symbol of BJP). BJP has succeeded in poaching the head here by weighing it down on the scales of power, position and purse while deserting people of this area in times of coronavirus pandemic. In coming days, people of Dhari, Bagasara and Khambha would call such people to account and would teach them a lesson for breaking their trust,” Dhanani said.

Dhari, Bagasara and Khambha talukas form the Dhari Assembly constituency. Kakadiya had won from the constituency for Congress in the 2017 Assembly election by defeating former agriculture minister and cooperative leader Dilip Sanghani.

It was for the second day that the Congress leaders visited the constituency of a party legislator who has resigned in the run up to the Rajya Sabha poll. The group had visited Gadhada on Wednesday and held, what they termed, a “silent protest” against Pravin Maru who had resigned as Congress MLA in March this year. The party had later suspended him.

So far, eight Congress MLAs have resigned, unsettling the party’s plans to retain its two Rajya Sabha seats from the state. The latest resignation had come on June 5 when Morbi MLA Brijesh Merja quit the party and also resigned as MLA. Later that night, Congress herded its MLAs from Saurashtra-Kutch to a resort in Rajkot. After staging dharna under the “Bolshe Gujarat” (Gujarat will speak up) campaign of the party inside the private resort in Rajkot on Monday, the Congress leaders had travelled to Gadha on Wednesday.

From there, they went to Amreli. On their way back to the Rajkot resort, the group also met family members of four persons who were swept away in a flash flood in Hamapar village of Bagasara taluka two days ago.

