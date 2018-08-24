Voters’ list: Supreme Court seeks Election Commission response on Congress pleas

The court will now hear the matter on August 31. The court will now hear the matter on August 31.

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday sought the response of the Election Commission of India on pleas filed by Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot alleging duplication of names in the voters’ lists of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan also sought the response of the Election Commissions of the two states.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vivek Tankha prayed the court to direct the poll body to publish the voters list in a “text format as per rules” and all complains be addressed expeditiously before it is published.

Singhvi said the text format was allowed in Rajasthan but the poll panel was not allowing it in Madhya Pradesh on the grounds of breach of privacy.

The court will now hear the matter on August 31.

