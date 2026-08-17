73.39 lakh voters dropped in Telangana SIR draft rolls; 92 lakh to get notices

Some 73.39 lakh voters have been deleted from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana as draft rolls were released Monday. Meanwhile, as many as 92 lakh voters will be sent notices, Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy said.

At a press conference he held Monday, Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy said the Election Commission has collected 78.30% of enumeration forms from a total of 3.38 crore voters.

Apart from 73.39 lakh voters who were deleted from the draft rolls, about 60 lakh had anomalies in the electoral rolls, and another 32 lakh electors remain unmapped — meaning that they couldn’t be linked to the 2002 base roll.

This means that as many as 92 lakh electors will now get notices.

Of the state’s 3.38 crore voters, 9,22,229 (2.73%) were found to be deceased, 57,46,803 (16.99%) were found to have shifted permanently or were absent, and 6,70,203 electors (1.98%) were found to have been enrolled in multiple places in the electoral roll.

According to the Telangana Chief Electoral Office, Booth Level Officers did not get back the rest of the enumeration forms because “the electors became electors in other states and union territories, were not found in existence, or did not submit the form till August 10, were not willing to register as elector for some reason or the other”.

“The participation in the SIR process in Telangana’s 33 districts has been overwhelming,” Sudarshan Reddy said. “Booth-wise list of absent/shifted/dead/duplicate electors whose names are not included in the draft rolls has been displayed on the notice board of respective Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) and Assistant EROs, gram panchayat municipal office notice boards. The lists have also been put on the CEO’s website along with the respective District Electoral Officers’ website.”

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Electors who were unable to submit their enumeration forms can now file Form 6 for inclusion during the claims and objections period. Those who want their entries corrected will also be given an opportunity to correct them.

The period for filing claims and objections in connection with the published draft electoral rolls is between August 17 and September 16. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be held between August 17 and October 15.

While Form 6 is an application for enumeration of a new elector, Form 6A is an application for addition of an overseas Indian, Form 7 is an application for objecting to proposed inclusion or seeking deletion of an existing entry, Form 8 is meant for shifting of residence within or outside the constituency by an existing elector, application for correction in particulars, replacement of EPIC without correction and marking persons with disabilities as electors.

During the exercise, 119 electoral registration officers, 892 assistant electoral registration officers and 3,590 BLO supervisors and 35,985 BLOs were deployed at 35,985 polling stations for the state’s 33 districts. Representatives of political parties in the state had also extended 49,018 booth-level agents for the SIR process, the chief electoral officer said in a statement.