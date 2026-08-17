73.39 lakh voters dropped in Telangana SIR draft rolls; 92 lakh to get notices

Apart from 73.39 lakh voters who were deleted from the draft rolls, about 60 lakh had anomalies in the electoral rolls, and another 32 lakh electors remain unmapped -- meaning that they couldn’t be linked to the 2002 base roll.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
3 min readHyderabadAug 17, 2026 09:51 PM IST
votersApart from 73.39 lakh voters who were deleted from the draft rolls, about 60 lakh had anomalies in the electoral rolls, and another 32 lakh electors remain unmapped -- meaning that they couldn’t be linked to the 2002 base roll. (File image)
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Some 73.39 lakh voters have been deleted from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana as draft rolls were released Monday. Meanwhile, as many as 92 lakh voters will be sent notices, Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy said.

At a press conference he held Monday, Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy said the Election Commission has collected 78.30% of enumeration forms from a total of 3.38 crore voters.

Apart from 73.39 lakh voters who were deleted from the draft rolls, about 60 lakh had anomalies in the electoral rolls, and another 32 lakh electors remain unmapped — meaning that they couldn’t be linked to the 2002 base roll.

This means that as many as 92 lakh electors will now get notices.

Of the state’s 3.38 crore voters, 9,22,229 (2.73%) were found to be deceased, 57,46,803 (16.99%) were found to have shifted permanently or were absent, and 6,70,203 electors (1.98%) were found to have been enrolled in multiple places in the electoral roll.

According to the Telangana Chief Electoral Office, Booth Level Officers did not get back the rest of the enumeration forms because “the electors became electors in other states and union territories, were not found in existence, or did not submit the form till August 10, were not willing to register as elector for some reason or the other”.

“The participation in the SIR process in Telangana’s 33 districts has been overwhelming,” Sudarshan Reddy said. “Booth-wise list of absent/shifted/dead/duplicate electors whose names are not included in the draft rolls has been displayed on the notice board of respective Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) and Assistant EROs, gram panchayat municipal office notice boards. The lists have also been put on the CEO’s website along with the respective District Electoral Officers’ website.”

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Electors who were unable to submit their enumeration forms can now file Form 6 for inclusion during the claims and objections period. Those who want their entries corrected will also be given an opportunity to correct them.

The period for filing claims and objections in connection with the published draft electoral rolls is between August 17 and September 16. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be held between August 17 and October 15.

While Form 6 is an application for enumeration of a new elector, Form 6A is an application for addition of an overseas Indian, Form 7 is an application for objecting to proposed inclusion or seeking deletion of an existing entry, Form 8 is meant for shifting of residence within or outside the constituency by an existing elector, application for correction in particulars, replacement of EPIC without correction and marking persons with disabilities as electors.

During the exercise, 119 electoral registration officers, 892 assistant electoral registration officers and 3,590 BLO supervisors and 35,985 BLOs were deployed at 35,985 polling stations for the state’s 33 districts. Representatives of political parties in the state had also extended 49,018 booth-level agents for the SIR process, the chief electoral officer said in a statement.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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