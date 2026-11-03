Voters dropped from draft SIR rolls can apply afresh through Form 6: Election Commission

The Election Commission on Tuesday clarified to Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories that electors deleted from the draft electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision can file Form 6 for inclusion, citing the relevant law and a High Court order.

“…it has been brought to the notice of the Commission that certain previous electors, whose names do not figure in the draft electoral roll published during the ongoing SIR, are hesitant to submit Form 6 as these voters are also required to furnish a declaration prescribed in Form 6 to the effect that their name is being included for the first time in the Electoral Roll. Therefore, such electors believe that submission of Form 6, in view of their previous enrolment, would amount to making a false declaration and render them liable for prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950,” the EC wrote.