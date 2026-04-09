Voters brave rain in Assam: 84.42% polling recorded by 5 pm

People wait in queues before casting their votes in the Assam Assembly elections, at a polling station in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)

The Assam Assembly election saw a high voter turnout of 84.42% as of 5 pm, despite overcast weather and rain in various parts of the state on Thursday.

According to the office of the Chief Election Officer, long queues were seen at several polling stations, even at the closing hour of 5 pm, and the final voter turnout figure will be ascertained after the completion of polling in all locations.

The turnout this time has seen an uptick since the last election, in which the state had registered an 82.42% turnout. It had recorded a similarly high turnout in 2016, when the first-ever BJP government in the state was voted into power after 15 years of Congress governments.