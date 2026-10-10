Voter registration a continuous process, Chhattisgarh CEO says

The state's CEO said voter registration is a continuous process, and any citizen can apply for enrolment at any time

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurOct 10, 2026 06:48 AM IST
Chhattisgarh sir, Chhattisgarh Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Yashwant Kumar, Yashwant Kumar, SIR of electoral roll, nationwide SIR, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Assembly elections, Assembly polls, nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, nationwide SIR of of electoral rolls, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, SIR of of electoral rolls, Election Commission, Election Commission of India, Indian express news, current affairsThe drive aims to enrol those who could not be covered during the SIR as they were away from home for various reasons or had shifted elsewhere. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Yashwant Kumar on Friday announced the launch of a month-long special drive to enrol eligible voters left out during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise that was completed in February this year. First-time voters will also be enrolled during the period, he said.

The drive aims to enrol those who could not be covered during the SIR as they were away from home for various reasons or had shifted elsewhere. It will also cover those who have attained the age of 17 and will turn 18 within the next year, making them eligible to become voters, Kumar said.

During the campaign, booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit door to door twice a week and will organise special camps at polling stations every Wednesday and Thursday during office hours, he said. On Fridays and Saturdays, camps will be held in educational institutions to facilitate the registration of young and prospective voters, the CEO said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | Gyanesh Kumar’s security beefed up as INDIA bloc steps up SIR protest

Kumar said voter registration is a continuous process, and any citizen can apply for enrolment at any time.

Also Read | CJI Surya Kant: Any modified Form 6 not approved by Supreme Court

Former minister in the Congress government, Mohammad Akbar, told The Indian Express, “We were staunchly demanding this special drive and have been protesting for it. Now, the EC must reach out to all 24 lakh people left out of the electoral roll and give them a chance to verify their credentials.”

Chhattisgarh had 2.12 crore voters, but only 1.87 crore made it to the rolls after the SIR, he said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments