Voter registration a continuous process, Chhattisgarh CEO says

The drive aims to enrol those who could not be covered during the SIR as they were away from home for various reasons or had shifted elsewhere. (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Yashwant Kumar on Friday announced the launch of a month-long special drive to enrol eligible voters left out during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise that was completed in February this year. First-time voters will also be enrolled during the period, he said.

The drive aims to enrol those who could not be covered during the SIR as they were away from home for various reasons or had shifted elsewhere. It will also cover those who have attained the age of 17 and will turn 18 within the next year, making them eligible to become voters, Kumar said.