‘Vote for Congress will only make BJP win,’ says Arvind Kejriwal on upcoming LS elections

Even as talks of an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress parties are doing the rounds, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal told a gathering of party workers that a vote for Congress will only lead to BJP’s win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

“Surveys show that BJP is set to lose 10 per cent of its vote share. You need to tell people that if this 10 per cent vote goes to AAP, we will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi… You have to explain to people that voting for Congress means ensuring BJP’s victory,” he told AAP workers at a meeting in South Delhi on Thursday.

The interaction was part of the party’s constituency-level meetings in the state.

“AAP will fulfil its duty of defeating the BJP on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi,” the CM said.

The AAP supremo met workers in the East Delhi constituency on Friday.

He will address similar meetings with party workers in all seven constituencies till January 16.

Advertising

The party is also appointing one ‘vijay pramukh’, along the lines of BJP’s ‘panna pramukh’ for every 10 houses in the capital. They will be responsible for local level campaigns a week before the polls, getting the voter slip to each of the 10 houses, and getting people to vote on polling day.