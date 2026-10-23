‘Vote chori’ Opposition’s excuse to protect infiltrators, says Amit Shah, predicts AAP’s defeat in Punjab polls

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress and its allies of using allegations of “vote chori” to “protect the voting rights of infiltrators”, and predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be voted out of power in Punjab in the Assembly elections next year.

He was addressing a gathering in Dwarka after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of multiple projects worth Rs 8,941 crore related to the Delhi Jal Board and the cleaning of the Yamuna River.

Attacking the Opposition over its allegations of electoral irregularities, he said the Congress and other Opposition parties were unable to accept the BJP’s electoral victories.

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On allegations concerning EVMs and electoral rolls, Shah said the Congress had remained out of power in several states for decades, even before the BJP came to power at the Centre. He said the Congress had been out of power in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh for 41 years, in West Bengal for 54 years and in Tamil Nadu for 64 years. “In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the party (Congress) had been unable to form a government with a full majority for 28 years, while it had been out of power for 12 years in Arunachal Pradesh, 13 years in Mizoram, 14 years in Manipur, 18 years in Delhi and 12 years in Assam. All this began before the (Narendra) Modi government came to power at the Centre.”

Taking a swipe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the Congress MP was not coming to power even in the next 30 years. “People of the country understand you. You cannot hear me because you are sitting somewhere abroad and you don’t even explain why you are abroad. It is alright, as it is your private life,” he said, adding that he had been born and raised in India and did not need to travel abroad every six months.

Shah also accused the Opposition parties of adopting double standards on the Election Commission, EVMs and electoral rolls, depending on the election results. Referring to elections in Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, he said the Opposition had accepted the electoral process when the results went in its favour but questioned the credibility of the EC and voter lists where it lost.

He also criticised Opposition parties for questioning court judgments when the verdicts went against them, saying their approach reflected double standards that voters had begun to recognise.

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Shah said the Opposition could not overturn the people’s mandate by bringing party workers from neighbouring states to Delhi to stage protests. The people, he said, were watching and understanding the Opposition’s politics.

Punjab Polls

“The day before yesterday, I visited Punjab. Under the AAP government, the drug trade is flourishing in the state. The people of Punjab have now decided to bring the NDA to power in the upcoming Assembly elections,” Shah said.

“Brothers, sisters and Kejriwal, listen carefully. Politics cannot continue for long under the pretext of making excuses. You have to work and deliver results. After losing Delhi, you shifted your focus to Punjab, where you are not allowing the Chief Minister to work and are ruining the state’s governance,” he said

Shah said in the next Assembly elections, the AAP will be wiped out of Punjab and by 2029, “we (the NDA) will make Punjab drug-free”.