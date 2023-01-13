Voice of the Global South Summit: Developing countries not responsible for climate change, but bearing brunt, says Yadav

The developed countries have been “historically responsible” for the present climate scenario, and the developing countries, in particular the island nations, are only bearing the brunt, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said Thursday.

Speaking at the Environment Ministers’ Session of the ‘Voice of the Global South Summit’, Yadav reiterated India’s position of representing developing countries on issues of climate change targets.

He also announced that under India’s G20 Presidency, the Environment and Climate Sustainability Track includes themes such as “circular economy, blue economy and restoration of degraded land”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-day Summit Thursday.

“For many developing countries, who have contributed little to climate change, the severe impacts of climate change are looming large over their existence,” Yadav said, adding India understands the “particular vulnerability” of the developing and the small island developing states.

“Urgent global climate action is, indeed, the need of the hour,” the Minister said.

“This must be guided by the principles of climate justice including equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC). The developed world has already consumed its share of the climate resources and it is time they take responsibility of their past actions.”

Yadav said while the developed world had utilised the resources of “mother Earth” “without caring about the environment”, the developing world is treading the path of development “after taking due care of the impacts on the ecosystem”.

Advertisement

“India has raised the voice of the developing world in all the international forums including at the 27th session of Conference of parties of UNFCCC and 15th session of the Conference of parties of CBD. India has reminded the developed world on different occasions that it is their bounden duty to provide financial and technology support to the developing world to combat impacts of climate

change,’’he added.

The minister also pointed out that the IPCC report (AR6-II) has noted that inadequate adaptation due to lack of financial and technological resources, capacity building and other constraints lead to losses and damages. “The report also notes that vulnerability is enhanced by lack of development, social and economic inequalities,’’ said Yadav.

The COP 27, held recently at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, adopted the landmark decision on funding arrangements for responding to loss and damage associated with adverse effects of climate change, and countries agreed to establish a new funding arrangement.

Advertisement

The funding arrangement, Yadav said, will help generate resources for the developing and the vulnerable countries to combat the challenge of climate change.

“The path to development followed by most developed nations during the course of history has been ruthless. It led to excessive consumption of resources both at home and in subjugate colonies…India made sincere efforts during the 15th session of the Conference of parties of CBD in building consensus on several issues relevant for the developing South. India pushed hard for the Digital Sequence Information (DSI) and it was finally adopted in the historic deal,’’ Yadav added.

Pointing out that the Summit will focus on the pressing issues facing the Global South, including balancing growth and environmentally friendly lifestyles, Yadav said India is committed to tackle the impact of climate change and support the efforts of developing countries to achieve their developmental goals “through necessary developmental and technical assistance’’.