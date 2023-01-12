At Voice of Global South summit, PM Modi gives mantra of ‘Respond, Recognise, Respect, Reform’

In his opening remarks at the Voice of Global South summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday the “world is in a state of crisis” and told the leaders of developing countries “your voice is India’s voice” and “your priorities are India’s priorities”.

While addressing the first session of the two-day special virtual summit, the Voice of Global South summit, which began on Thursday, PM Modi said, “We, the Global South, have the largest stakes in the future. Most of the global challenges have not been created by the Global South. But they affect us more”.

“India has always shared its developmental experience with our brothers of the Global South. As India begins its G20 Presidency this year, it is natural that our aim is to amplify the Voice of the Global South,” he added.

PM Modi also gave his mantra to deal with the challenges of the global south. “To re-energise the world, we should together call for a global agenda of Respond, Recognise, Respect, Reform,” he said.

PM Modi said countries need to respond to the priorities of the Global South, recognise the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, respect international law and territorial sovereignty, and reform international institutions including the UN.

He also flagged the issue of food, fuel, and fertiliser shortage, and attributed it to war, conflict, political tension and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

This “Voice of Global South Summit” under the theme “Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose” envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform. More than 120 countries have been invited to participate in this Summit.

Global South refers to the developing and the less-developed countries of the world.

Officials said India will work to ensure that the valuable inputs generated from partner countries in the Voice of Global South Summit deliberations receive due cognizance globally. They added India’s ongoing Presidency of the G20 provides a special and strong opportunity for those countries that are not part of the G20 process to share their ideas and expectations from the G20.

This is in line with PM Modi’s statement that India’s G20 presidency will be shaped in consultation with not just the partner countries, but also fellow travellers in the Global South, whose voice often goes unheard, officials said.

The Summit envisages 10 sessions—four would be held on January 12, and six sessions on January 13. Each session is expected to witness the participation of leaders and ministers from 10-20 countries.

The inaugural and concluding sessions are at the Head of State/Government level, and are being hosted by PM Modi. The theme of the Inaugural Leaders’ session is “Voice of Global South – for Human-Centric Development” and that of the Concluding Leaders’ session is “Unity of Voice-Unity of Purpose”.

In addition, there would be eight ministerial sessions, with the following themes: