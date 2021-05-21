Veer Narmad South Gujarat University gets ICMR nod to conduct RT-PCR tests

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man to test for COVID-19 at a busy street in Ahmedabad. (AP)

The Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) has got approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) to conduct RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 at its microbiology department.

The department had sent a proposal to the ICMR on the same when the number of Covid cases went up in Surat.

Dr RK Patel, professor at the university’s microbiology department, said, “We have set up a machine to conduct RT-PCR test at our department and we have also got Rs 18 lakh from the university for the same. At present, we have a team of six to run the facillity, while 30 others have been trained to work in the laboratory, if Covid cases rise.”

The university is planning to charge Rs 700 for the test from the staff of the university and Rs 350 for students in its affiliated colleges, said Dr Patel.

In Surat, RT-PCR tests were so far done in Surat Municipal Corporation-run SMIMER hospital, government-run New Civil Hospital apart from a few private laboratories.