VMC seeks urgent nod for parking policy after SC directive to Gujarat govt

Following the directions of the Supreme Court to Gujarat government to frame a parking policy within two weeks from September 3, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has sought “final approval” from the Standing Committee for the draft Parking Policy framed in 2019 to be “immediately submitted to the state government”.

The proposal before the Stan-ding Committee states that the VMC received directions from the Urban Development Depa-rtment of the state government, after the SC directive, to “furnish the policy at the earliest”.

The letter from the Town Development Department to the Standing Committee states, “As per a letter of December 31, 2018, of the Urban Development Department, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation has been asked to prepare a Parking Policy to eliminate issues related to traffic congestion and non-availability of parking areas as per the provisions of the General Devel-opment Control Regulation (GDCR) and the GPMC Act…”

The draft policy was framed following a 2018 directive of the state government to municipal corporations to follow the Surat Municipal Corporation’s (SMC) parking policy.