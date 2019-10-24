VMC seeks nod from standing committee to prosecute engineer arrested for bribe

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has sought approval from the standing committee seeking to prosecute Executive Engineer Mukund Patel of the Water Project Department who was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau on August 31 for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. The VMC had suspended Patel after the approval was granted at a special standing committee convened on September 6.

The Standing Committee will discuss the matter of prosecution on Friday. The VMC will further seek clearance from the General Board.

Patel had been caught red-handed accepting the bribe, after the complainant, a contractor, had contacted the ACB and they laid a trap for him.

Patel was earlier suspended in June along with two other officers of the same department, after the civic body had admitted that its Nimeta water filtration plant had not been serviced for over a decade, causing constant contamination and complaints from various parts of the city. for over a decade, causing constant contamination and complaints from various parts of the city.

The notice suspending Patel says that during the suspension, he will receive his salary deemed retired from service. Patel has been prohibited from leaving the head quarters (Vadodara) without explicit written permission from the Municipal Commissioner and is also barred from taking up any other occupation or employment during his suspension.

The notice states that if Patel is found to be conducting any business or in another full time or part time employment during his suspension, it will be seen as an illegal act.

The standing committee had cleared Patel’s suspension last Friday, following much hullabaloo by the opposition over the issue in the VMC general board meeting on Wednesday.

As Patel was arrested on August 31, the opposition cornered the ruling VMC over the delay in suspending the tainted officer, with corporator Chirag Zaveri accusing the administrative wing of covering up Patel’s misdoings as the matter was not brought to the General Board on an urgent basis.