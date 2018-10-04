Vladimir Putin India visit LIVE updates: India, Russia likely to sign 20 agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in India Thursday for a two-day annual India-Russia bilateral summit. During his visit, India and Russia are likely to sign about 20 pacts in areas ranging from defence, nuclear energy, space and economy. Putin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
One of the expected outcomes which will be announced is the joint India-Russia counter-terrorism exercise, Indra-2018, set to be held from November 18 to 28. On Tuesday, Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov had confirmed that the Russian President will oversee the signing of the S-400 air defence systems deal. This was the first official confirmation from the Russian government at the highest level of the deal, which is worth more than $5 billion, about the signing of the agreement.
The last annual summit was held on June 1, 2017, during the visit of the prime minister to Russia. In May, Modi had travelled to Russian coastal city of Sochi for an informal summit with Putin during which they discussed a range of crucial issues. Modi and Putin are also expected to explore ways to further deepen cooperation between the two countries in a number of sectors including trade, investment, connectivity, energy, space and tourism.
Vladimir Putin will meet Prime Minister Modi in the evening. Modi and Putin will hold the India-Russia summit on Friday after which agreements will be exchanged and the two leaders will make press statements, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Besides holding talks with Modi, the Russian leader will also have a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, according to MEA. He will also have an interaction with a group of talented children and address an India-Russia business meet.
The focus during the visit will be on the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems agreement with a top Kremlin aide saying Tuesday that Russian President Putin will oversee the signing of the "USD 5 billion deal". "The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov was quoted in media reports as saying in Moscow. "The value of the contract will be more than USD 5 billion," he said.
Putin, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit during which the two leaders are expected to review bilateral defence cooperation in the wake of the US sanctions against Russian defence majors.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is coming to India for the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit. He will meet PM Modi, president Kovind among others and is likely to sign 20 agreements.