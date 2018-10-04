Vladimir Putin India visit LIVE updates: India, Russia likely to sign 20 agreements

Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. (File photo) Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. (File photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in India Thursday for a two-day annual India-Russia bilateral summit. During his visit, India and Russia are likely to sign about 20 pacts in areas ranging from defence, nuclear energy, space and economy. Putin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

One of the expected outcomes which will be announced is the joint India-Russia counter-terrorism exercise, Indra-2018, set to be held from November 18 to 28. On Tuesday, Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov had confirmed that the Russian President will oversee the signing of the S-400 air defence systems deal. This was the first official confirmation from the Russian government at the highest level of the deal, which is worth more than $5 billion, about the signing of the agreement.