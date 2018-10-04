Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Vladimir Putin India visit LIVE updates: India, Russia likely to sign 20 agreements
Live now

Vladimir Putin India visit LIVE updates: India, Russia likely to sign 20 agreements

Vladimir Putin India visit LIVE updates: On Tuesday, Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov had confirmed that the Russian President will oversee the signing of the S-400 air defence systems deal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 4, 2018 12:47:37 pm
Vladimir Putin, Putin in India, narendra Modi, Putin in India LIVE, s-400 missile, India-Russia, India-Russia agreements, India-Russia bilateral summit, Indian express news Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. (File photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in India Thursday for a two-day annual India-Russia bilateral summit. During his visit, India and Russia are likely to sign about 20 pacts in areas ranging from defence, nuclear energy, space and economy. Putin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

One of the expected outcomes which will be announced is the joint India-Russia counter-terrorism exercise, Indra-2018, set to be held from November 18 to 28. On Tuesday, Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov had confirmed that the Russian President will oversee the signing of the S-400 air defence systems deal. This was the first official confirmation from the Russian government at the highest level of the deal, which is worth more than $5 billion, about the signing of the agreement.

Live Blog

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India today. He is likely to sign 20 agreements and will meet PM Modi tomorrow. Follow LIVE UPDATES

12:47 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Last India-Russia summit was held on June 1, 2017 in Russia

The last annual summit was held on June 1, 2017, during the visit of the prime minister to Russia. In May, Modi had travelled to Russian coastal city of Sochi for an informal summit with Putin during which they discussed a range of crucial issues. Modi and Putin are also expected to explore ways to further deepen cooperation between the two countries in a number of sectors including trade, investment, connectivity, energy, space and tourism.

12:46 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Putin to meet President Kovind, interact with children

Vladimir Putin will meet Prime Minister Modi in the evening. Modi and Putin will hold the India-Russia summit on Friday after which agreements will be exchanged and the two leaders will make press statements, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Besides holding talks with Modi, the Russian leader will also have a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, according to MEA. He will also have an interaction with a group of talented children and address an India-Russia business meet.

12:40 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Putin to oversee signing of S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems

The focus during the visit will be on the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems agreement with a top Kremlin aide saying Tuesday that Russian President Putin will oversee the signing of the "USD 5 billion deal". "The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov was quoted in media reports as saying in Moscow. "The value of the contract will be more than USD 5 billion," he said.

12:38 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Putin, Modi expected to review bilateral defence cooperation

Putin, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit during which the two leaders are expected to review bilateral defence cooperation in the wake of the US sanctions against Russian defence majors.

12:25 (IST) 04 Oct 2018

Welcome to our LIVE blog. Russian President Vladimir Putin is coming to India for the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit. He will meet PM Modi, president Kovind among others and is likely to sign 20 agreements. Follow to get the latest updates.

Vladimir Putin, Putin in India, narendra Modi, Putin in India LIVE, s-400 missile, India-Russia, India-Russia agreements, India-Russia bilateral summit, Indian express news The Russian-built S-400 Triumf — identified by NATO as the SA-21 Growler — is the world’s most dangerous operationally deployed modern long-range surface-to-air missile system. (Wikipedia)

The S-400 is a missile defence system which is intended to act as a shield against incoming ballistic missiles. The Russian-built S-400 Triumf — identified by NATO as the SA-21 Growler — is the world’s most dangerous operationally deployed modern long-range surface-to-air missile system, and is considered much more effective than the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system developed by the US. The S-400 is a mobile system that integrates a multifunction radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and a command and control centre. It can be deployed within five minutes, and is capable of firing three types of missiles to create a layered defence. It can engage all types of aerial targets including aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and ballistic and cruise missiles within a range of 400 km, at an altitude up to 30 km. It can simultaneously track 100 airborne targets, including super fighters such as the US-built F-35, and engage six of them at the same time.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd