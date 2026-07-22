Police summon V K Pandian in Odisha missing inquiry reports case

Pandian, who served as former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s private secretary for over 10 years and later joined the BJD ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections (Photo: X/@CMO_Odisha)

The Odisha Police on Wednesday issued a summons to former IAS officer and BJD leader V K Pandian in connection with the investigation into the alleged disappearance of two inquiry commission reports from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) during the tenure of the previous BJD government.

Pandian, who served as former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s private secretary for over 10 years and later joined the BJD ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, have been asked to appear before police on July 25 for “examination”. Police also asked him to extend full cooperation in the investigation.

“You are requested to bring with you any documents, records, electronic devices, or other materials relevant to the investigation that may be in your possession or control,” read the police notice issued by the Capital Police Station.