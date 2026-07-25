Kerala’s Vizhinjam set to become latest gateway for India’s exports, imports

3 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Jul 25, 2026 12:16 PM IST
The Vizhinjam International Transshipment Seaport has been notified as a customs port, paving the way for export and import (EXIM) cargo operations at a facility that has so far functioned exclusively as an international transshipment hub.
With the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs notifying the port as a customs port, Vizhinjam is expected to emerge as another gateway for India’s exports and imports. Besides boosting container movement, the country’s first international deepwater transshipment port is expected to provide a major fillip to Kerala’s economy and generate jobs in shipping, logistics and allied sectors.
Since commencing operations in July 2024, Vizhinjam has functioned solely as a transshipment hub, handling container ships and transferring containers from one vessel to another.
Official sources said export and import operations will begin on August 18. The launch of EXIM services, part of the state government’s 100-day action plan, will transform Vizhinjam into a full-fledged export-import gateway. This is expected to reduce logistics costs, improve supply chain efficiency, enhance exporters’ competitiveness, attract investment and generate employment.
Developed under the PPP model by the Kerala government and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Vizhinjam International Seaport has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing container ports. Within 18 months of commencing commercial operations, it handled 2 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of container traffic.
The customs notification also lays down conditions for export and import operations.
At present, no container freight station (CFS) has been attached to or designated for Vizhinjam. (A CFS is a secure warehouse or distribution facility where smaller shipments are consolidated into a single container for export or separated for import.) Accordingly, the notification says the port will handle only the direct movement of full containers. Loose cargo or containers requiring de-stuffing or CFS examination will not be allowed. Imported containers must be moved directly from the terminal to the importer’s premises within 48 hours of landing. For exports, the port will accept only fully loaded containers that are ready for shipment.
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The opening of the seaport for direct export and import marks another milestone for Vizhinjam, which has already handled some of the world’s largest container ships. Road connectivity for container movement to the port has been completed, while a dedicated rail link is also planned. The 10-km rail line, including a 9-km tunnel, will connect Vizhinjam with the Balaramapuram railway line between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil.