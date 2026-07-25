Kerala’s Vizhinjam set to become latest gateway for India’s exports, imports

Built at a cost of around Rs 8,900 crore under public-private partnership (PPP) mode, the Vizhinjam transshipment port is operated by the Adani Group, with the Kerala government holding the majority stake. (Photo Credit: X/PortOfVizhinjam)

The Vizhinjam International Transshipment Seaport has been notified as a customs port, paving the way for export and import (EXIM) cargo operations at a facility that has so far functioned exclusively as an international transshipment hub.

With the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs notifying the port as a customs port, Vizhinjam is expected to emerge as another gateway for India’s exports and imports. Besides boosting container movement, the country’s first international deepwater transshipment port is expected to provide a major fillip to Kerala’s economy and generate jobs in shipping, logistics and allied sectors.

Since commencing operations in July 2024, Vizhinjam has functioned solely as a transshipment hub, handling container ships and transferring containers from one vessel to another.