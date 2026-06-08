8 dead as molten metal falls on workers at Vizag steel plant

Rescued workers told police that a blast occurred moments before tonnes of molten steel fell down. (Express photo enhanced by AI)

At least nine workers were killed when molten metal fell on them at the Vizag Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Monday, officials said.

Police said a large bucket containing molten metal was dislodged and fell, igniting a major fire in the plant’s steel melting station number 1 and burning workers alive.

Rescued workers told police that a blast occurred moments before tonnes of molten steel fell down. Several others have received severe burn injuries and have been rushed to various hospitals. At least six workers are said to be injured.

Several fire engines and dozens of firefighters were pressed to bring the blaze under control.