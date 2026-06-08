8 dead as molten metal falls on workers at Vizag steel plant

At least nine workers were killed when molten metal fell on them at the Vizag Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Monday, officials said.
Police said a large bucket containing molten metal was dislodged and fell, igniting a major fire in the plant’s steel melting station number 1 and burning workers alive.
Rescued workers told police that a blast occurred moments before tonnes of molten steel fell down. Several others have received severe burn injuries and have been rushed to various hospitals. At least six workers are said to be injured.
Several fire engines and dozens of firefighters were pressed to bring the blaze under control.
8 dead as molten metal falls on workers at #Vizagsteel plant
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief at the mishap. The CM spoke with the District Collector and Police Commissioner, and directed them to provide help to the families of the affected persons. The CM expressed deep anguish over the deaths of several workers in the accident. Officials briefed the CM on the current situation and relief operations.
Former chief minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep grief over the incident. Demanding a comprehensive inquiry, Jagan called for strict action against those found responsible and stressed that worker safety must remain the highest priority in all industrial establishments. He said there should be no compromise in implementing safety standards and preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future. Jagan also directed YSRCP leaders and party cadres in Visakhapatnam to extend all possible support to the victims and their families, visit the affected households, and monitor the treatment being provided to the injured.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More