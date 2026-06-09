Trapped gases triggered deadly Vizag Steel Plant blast, says preliminary inquiry

According to the investigation report, a sudden explosion took place, causing the ladle to tip and molten steel to fall on those working on the floor below. (Express Photo)

The deadly explosion at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, which killed eight workers, was caused by “sudden release of entrapped gases from liquid steel”, a preliminary investigation by the chief inspector of factories has found.

According to the investigation report, the explosion took place at around 4.15 pm Monday when the full steel ladle was being “rotated and centred” for casting. “Before opening the slide gate”, a sudden explosion took place, causing the ladle to tip and molten steel to fall on those working on the floor below.

With the explosion, “the overhead crane also caught fire”. A “ball of fire” rose from the explosion and extended up to the ceiling, a worker reported to the inspector of factories, the report read.