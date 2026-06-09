Trapped gases triggered deadly Vizag Steel Plant blast, says preliminary inquiry

The deadly explosion at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, which killed eight workers, was caused by “sudden release of entrapped gases from liquid steel”, a preliminary investigation by the chief inspector of factories has found.
According to the investigation report, the explosion took place at around 4.15 pm Monday when the full steel ladle was being “rotated and centred” for casting. “Before opening the slide gate”, a sudden explosion took place, causing the ladle to tip and molten steel to fall on those working on the floor below.
With the explosion, “the overhead crane also caught fire”. A “ball of fire” rose from the explosion and extended up to the ceiling, a worker reported to the inspector of factories, the report read.
Sources in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant management said an external safety audit is held every year and internal inspections are conducted every three months by the safety engineering department of the plant, which is under the Union Ministry of Steel.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the accident. Naidu also spoke with the Visakhapatnam district collector and police commissioner and directed them to provide assistance to the families of the victims. Officials briefed the Andhra Pradesh chief minister on the ongoing situation and relief operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sadness at the loss of lives and announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
Former chief minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the accident. Jagan demanded a comprehensive inquiry and called for strict action against those found responsible. He stressed that worker safety must remain the highest priority in all industrial establishments.
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In 2016, 16 workers died at the Vizag Steel Plant following the explosion of a newly commissioned oxygen plant. In December 2020, four workers were injured when molten steel spilt from one of the ladles at the same spot where the accident occurred Monday.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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