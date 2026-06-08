First a blast, then molten steel at 1,500°C falls to floor: What we know about Vizag Steel Plant accident

Apart from the investigation initiated by the RINL, the Steel Ministry has constituted a three-member external enquiry. (Express Photo)

The mishap that led to the death of at least eight people at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) plant, also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, on Monday started with an explosion.

“At the time of the incident, casting operations were underway at Caster-2 of Steel Melt Shop-1. Before the slide gate could be opened to pour hot crude steel from the ladle to the tundish for further casting, a sudden and severe explosion took place. A large ball of fire rose to the ceiling of the shop, and Overhead Crane-2 subsequently caught fire,” the Union Ministry of Steel said in a statement.