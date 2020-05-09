Vizag gas leak: Set up experts’ committee to probe incident, Chandrababu Naidu urges PM

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government and the Centre on Thursday over the incident. (AP Photo) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government and the Centre on Thursday over the incident. (AP Photo)

Two days after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam killed 11 people and affected over 1,000, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking constitution of a scientific experts’ committee to inquire into the matter.

At least 11 persons are dead and hundreds fell sick after gas leaked from the LG Polymers plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The plant was being prepared for the reopening after lockdown.

In a letter, he pointed out that the quick response by the Centre had brought solace and confidence to the people of the state and asked for a probe into the incident.

In many points, Naidu sought the set up of a scientific experts’ committee to inquire into the whole matter. He also sought there should be close monitoring of the air quality in and around Vizag for understanding the present and the future impact of the gas.

Naidu also appealed to the prime minister to rope in certain national and international health experts for the health assessment of the people and accordingly taking immediate and long-term health measures. He added that this step would help in providing compensation to the effected people.

Meanwhile, responding to the reports of a second leak at the LG Polymers plant, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said it was a minuscule technical leak and added that the second leak was required to bring the container in control. It also said that the leakage was under control and the process of neutralisation had begun.

“This is clarified that this was a minuscule technical leak. It is required to bring the container in control. It has been controlled and process of neutralisation is already in progress,” said the MHA.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government and the Centre on Thursday over the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 1 crore compensation each to the kin of the dead besides offering Rs 20,000 each to the owners who had lost their animals. He also promised jobs to people who are victims of the gas leak and the kin of the family of dead.

At least 2,000 people in five villages located in a 5-km radius around the factory owned by the multinational LG Chem were affected, with several falling unconscious with breathing difficulties.

