Vizag gas leak: SC grants 30 employees access to plant

A father rushes to take his child for treatment at King George Hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. (PTI Photo) A father rushes to take his child for treatment at King George Hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed 30 employees of LG Polymers India Ltd to access its plant at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, where a gas leak earlier this month left 12 people dead.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, M M Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran allowed access to 30 employees of the company after its counsel, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi urged the court to allow at least 28 technical personnel and two administrative officials emergency access so that adequate safety measures can be undertaken round the clock.

“As an ad interim measure, we permit the petitioner to give a list of 30 personnel as discussed hereinabove. Upon such names being given to the District Collector, those persons shall be afforded access to the plant round the clock to maintain adequate safety measures,” the court said.

