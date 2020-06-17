Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers yet to respond to questions, says panel

Smoke is seen at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Reuters/File) Smoke is seen at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Reuters/File)

A probe committee appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government to probe the styrene gas leak at LG Polymer plant in Visakhapatnam on May 7, which killed 12 people and left hundreds injured, has complained the firm is yet to respond to questions posed to it.

“We know that they read the messages but they chose not to reply,” a member of the committee said.

“…Based on the replies and representations from the public, the committee decided to hold more meetings to hear grievances and assess industrial threat to people in Visakhapatnam.”

Meanwhile, the Andhra government has taken objection to the committee for referring to the gas leak as an accident. “We all know it was not an accident. The styrene leak was a result of a series of safety failures,” an official said.

