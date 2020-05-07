Vizag gas leak: CM Jagan Reddy announces Rs 1 Cr relief to kin of people killed

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at King George Hospital. (Twitter/AndhraPradeshCM) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at King George Hospital. (Twitter/AndhraPradeshCM)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday constituted a high-level committee to probe into the gas leak incident that took place at the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of the dead and a compensation package to those affected.

The chief minister also visited the King George Hospital where the majority of the victims have been admitted.

Jagan said that since the incident took place in the wee hours and people were asleep, rescue officials had to break open doors of several houses to evacuate the people. As many as 348 people were hospitalized, he said.

He also announced that all those undergoing treatment on ventilators support will be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, those hospitalized Rs 1 lakh and for those who were given primary treatment will be given a compensation of Rs 25,000. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 for those who lost their livestock.

He also added that a job to one family member will also be looked into.

The Andhra CM also announced that a probe committee will be conducting an intensive study regarding the incident and submit its report along with precautionary measures for the future.

The committee would comprise of Special Chief Secretary of Environment and Forests, Industries Secretary, Pollution Control Board Secretary, District Collector and Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police.

He also said that Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney has been asked to stay back at Visakhapatnam for two more days along with five ministers to monitor the situation. Jagan also complimented officials for taking immediate action and evacuating over 300 people from the place of the accident.

Jagan has also asked officials to hold medical camps in the area.

