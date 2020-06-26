Andhra Pradesh HC allows LG Chemicals team to return to S Korea

In their petitions, they said they were employees of LG Chemicals which is the parent company of LG Polymers. (Photo: Reuters/File) In their petitions, they said they were employees of LG Chemicals which is the parent company of LG Polymers. (Photo: Reuters/File)

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Thursday gave conditional permission to three employees of LG Chemicals, who had arrived in Visakhapatnam on May 13 to probe the cause of the styrene monomer leak at the LG Polymers factory, to return to South Korea.

The three South Koreans had moved the court on June 22 saying the police were not allowing them to leave the country. In their petitions, they said they were employees of LG Chemicals which is the parent company of LG Polymers. They further said they have concluded their probe but there is delay in recording their statements by the police.

However, Advocate General S Sairam told the court that the police did not prevent them from leaving the country but had asked them to be present for further inquiries by the investigation committee set up by the state government. The AG further submitted that the petitioners be required to file affidavits stating that they would be willing to come to India and present themselves before the police if required during the course of investigation.

A bench of Chief Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice K Lalitha Kumari on Thursday said the three should present themselves if required during the investigation by the committee. However, it observed that the three South Koreans have no liability as they were neither employees of LG Polymers nor directors of the company.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.