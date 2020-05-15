Vizag espionage racket: NIA arrests ‘conduit’ who routed money from Pakistan to Navy officials

In December 2019, the Counter Intelligence Cell of Andhra Pradesh made four more arrests – three from Mumbai Naval Base and one from Karwar Naval Base. (Representational Image) In December 2019, the Counter Intelligence Cell of Andhra Pradesh made four more arrests – three from Mumbai Naval Base and one from Karwar Naval Base. (Representational Image)

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a key accused in the Vizag espionage case, aka the ‘Dolphin Nose’ operation, in which Indian Navy personnel are alleged to have passed on sensitive information to a Pakistani handler.

Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala, the key accused, is a resident of Mumbai and was a conduit via whom Pakistan spies allegedly routed the money to Navy officials.

Last year, on December 20, the Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Department had busted an espionage racket in the Indian Navy and arrested seven sailors – three from Visakhapatnam, two from Karwar naval base, and two from Mumbai naval base after they allegedly passed on sensitive information, like locations of naval ships and submarines, to a Pakistani handler.

All seven sailors were recruited in 2017 and they fell into a honey trap in September 2018, sources had claimed.

“These young men were first contacted on Facebook by three or four women and lured them into an online relationship. The women later introduced them online to a man who posed as a businessman but was actually a Pakistani handler who started eliciting information from the sailors. The sailors whose chats with the women were sexual in nature were also blackmailed later to reveal the positions and movement of our warships and submarines. The sailors were also paid money every month through a hawala operator,” an official had okaysaid.

Later that month, in 2019, the Counter Intelligence Cell of Andhra Pradesh made four more arrests – three from Mumbai Naval Base and one from Karwar Naval Base.

These eleven sailors fell into a honey trap in September 2018 and allegedly received money through hawala for passing on sensitive information. A hawala operator from Mumbai was also arrested.

