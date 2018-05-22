Vizag-bound Andhra Pradesh Express catches fire, no casualties

Smoke billowing from two coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Smoke billowing from two coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Two coaches of the New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express on Monday caught fire near Birlanagar station near Gwalior. All the passengers in the train escaped unhurt, railway officials said.

According to officials, a woman passenger was the first to notice smoke in a washroom in the B-7 coach and alert the coach attendant. As the fire began to spread to the adjacent S-6 coach, passengers pulled the emergency chain and alighted with their luggage.

The damaged coaches were later detached from the train, officials said, adding it left for its onward journey after four-hour delay. Officials said an inquiry had been ordered to find the cause of the fire.

