Vivek Tiwari remembered: Kind, loved cricket

People protest in front of Vivek Tiwari’s resident in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) People protest in front of Vivek Tiwari’s resident in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

When Vivek Tiwari went on a family trip to Kerala last year, little did he know that it could be the last vacation of his life. His Facebook page features pictures showing him grinning broadly at the camera.

“I too went with him on the trip. It was a fun one. I wish I could turn the clock,” Azad Seth, a friend of Vivek, said.

Childhood friends remember Vivek, a native of Sultanpur district, as a cricket enthusiast. He was also a member of the Hindustan Cricket Club in Sultanpur.

“He was a kindhearted man. He had the ability to impress people with his words. He always cared for everyone. Wherever he would visit Sultanpur, we would play cricket. He loved the game with all his heart,” said his childhood friend Rakesh Soni.

“Vivek has two siblings. Santosh Pandey (42) is the eldest and is married. His elder brother Rajesh Tiwari (40) lives with his wife and two children in Sultanpur. His mother, Dharma Tiwari, also stays there. Since the death of their father, Dharam Raj Tiwari, all the responsibility was on Vivek’s shoulders,” said Vivek’s mother-in-law.

“Vivek has left behind two daughters — Priyanshi (12) and Divyanshi (7),” said Vivek’s brother-in-law Amit Pandey.

“Vivek did his schooling from MGS Inter College, Sultanpur. He was an Arts graduate and also did MBA. Only around four years ago he came to Lucknow and settled here. He was a family man,” said Rakesh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App