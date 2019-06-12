Vivek Tankha writes to Ravi Shankar Prasad on Centre ignoring Collegium on Justice Kureshi

Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh Vivek Tankha has written to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressing concern over the Centre ignoring the Supreme Court Collegium’s decision to recommend the appointment of Justice A A Kureshi, who is currently the seniormost judge from the parent High Court of Gujarat, as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Advertising

Senior advocate Tankha, wrote that “no valid explanation has been forthcoming from the Ministry for withholding the recommendation of Justice A A Kureshi”.

He wrote, “A glaring case of the government’s contumacy is in ignoring or not responding to the Collegium recommendation dated 10th May, 2019 in respect of Justice A.A. Kureshi of Bombay High Court to be appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court…No valid explanation has been forthcoming from the Ministry for withholding the recommendation… this compounds the issue of primacy of Collegium which is the law declared by the Supreme Court in the NJAC judgment.”