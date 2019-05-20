NCW issues notice to Vivek Oberoi over Aishwarya-Abhishek meme

The National Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to actor Vivek Oberoi and sought an explanation over his tweet on a meme involving former Miss World Aishwarya Rai, on the results of the Lok Sabha election exit polls, ANI reported.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has also taken cognizance of the tweet and has decided to send a separate notice to the actor in this regard, commission chief Vijaya Rahatkar told the news agency.

Oberoi had shared a distasteful meme on Twitter, of Rai with husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and actor Salman Khan. While attempting a joke on the much-awaited results of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the meme featured three different images and compared Aishwarya Rai’s personal life with the exit poll results.

A picture of Khan and Rai was tagged under “Opinion poll”, the one with Oberoi himself as “Exit poll” and the final one with Abhishek and Aaradhya as “Result”.

The meme was criticised by many on social media, including Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, who hit out at the actor over his “sick mentality”. “It is hardly hilarious. It’s crass, disgusting and reveals the sick mentality of its ‘creator’ Vivek Oberoi. Evident that the man lacks everything – political as well as life skills,” she tweeted.

On the work front, Oberoi is awaiting the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 24.