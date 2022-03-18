Vivek Agnihotri gets ‘Y’ category security over controversy around ‘The Kashmir Files’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, whose film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has stirred up a political controversy, has been granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Friday. Sources said the cover will be provided by the CRPF. Agnihotri will be the 118th protectee under the CRPF.

Sources said the decision was taken in the wake of opposition his film is facing from certain quarters and apprehensions that some communities may be hurt by his presentation of events that led to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 90s.

“An assessment by the Intelligence Bureau has found that there is a threat to his life. Based on the inputs, Y category security has been provided to him across the country,” a home ministry official said.

The movie is being actively pushed by the government with all BJP-ruled states either declaring the film tax-free or giving government employees special leave to watch the film. The Opposition, meanwhile, has called the film one-sided and too violent.

In a searing attack on the opponents of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to the response to ‘The Kashmir Files’, Tuesday said that it has rattled the “entire ecosystem” which claims to be the torchbearer of freedom of expression but does not want the truth to be told.

Addressing a meeting of BJP MPs after the party returned to power in four states, Modi said it is not an issue about a film, but that of “bringing out the truth” and “presenting history in its correct perspective” before the country since this has been long “suppressed” by the “poori jamaat (entire group)”.

Following the release of the film, DCPs in every district of Delhi were asked to make elaborate security arrangements in areas with “mixed population” to avoid any untoward incident.

In a letter issued on March 14 to the DCPs of all the districts, PCRs and traffic, the DCP (special branch) said, “The movie is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits and reportedly is based on true events. It depicted the barbarism committed against Kashmiri Hindus in its crudest form.”

The letter added: “It is claimed that the one-sided view of the event could possibly trigger violence between communities.”