Complaint against Visva Bharati V-C after video shows him giving nod for attack

A police complaint has been filed against Visva Bharati University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Bidyut Chakrabarty after a video surfaced showing him telling some people walking in a rally with him to teach a lesson to certain students. The video was purportedly shot at a march a day before the leftist students stalled a seminar on Citizenship Amendment Act where BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was invited to deliver a lecture.

In the video, shot during a march led by Chakrabarty with a demand to stop “defaming” the university, the V-C is heard asking for photographs of certain people, to which a reply comes that all the names and photographs will be provided to him. After this, the V-C says, “Ektu osudh diye dao na (Give them some medicine, no),” to which comes a reply, “Without your green signal, we can’t do anything, no.” The man in conversation with Chakrabarty is not clearly visible.

However, in the later part of the video, Achintya Bagdi, one of the three accused of beating up the students on the varsity campus on January 15, can be seen walking in the front row with Chakrabarty.

Chakrabarty refused to talk on the issue, and asked indianexpress.com to contact his public relations officer (PRO). The PRO remained unavailable for comment.

In the wake of protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR on campus, the Vice-Chancellor had organised the lecture on CAA on January 8. According to the protesting students, Chakrabarty was not very happy with them raising their voices against the contentious citizenship law, and anticipating that such protests may mar the lecture, had asked his aides to take care of any agitation that might erupt on the day. The video, shot on January 7, is a proof of this, claimed the students.

However, on January 8, the students raised slogans from outside the auditorium door where the lecture was supposed to be held and confined the V-C and BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta. The V-C aides too had reached the spot but no clash took place that day. Two of the students who were a part of the January 8 protests were later beaten up on January 15.

In the complaint, the students under Visva Bharati Students’ Unity have alleged that the video (attached with the complaint) proves the V-C has “directly aided” the January 15 attack on students on campus. He is part of the “conspiracy”, the students claimed in the complaint.

“We have received a complaint. We have forwarded the matter to the Superintendent of Police, and an inquiry is on. An FIR is yet to be registered,” a source in the Santiniketan Police said.

In the video, as the calls to build up strong protest against the seminar could be heard, Chakrabarty is also heard instructing an aide to come with the “bike bahini” (biker army — a connotation indicating a gang those who are up to mischief while going around on their bikes) at 3.30 pm tomorrow (January 8).

“Come over tomorrow during the lecture at 3.30 pm. They can create trouble. Come over with your bike bahini,” Chakrabarty is heard saying.

Falguni Pan, one of the two students beaten up on January 15 allegedly for taking part in the protest against Swapan Dasgupta’s seminar, alleged that this video is proof that the attack on the students was planned and administration played a vital part of it. “If we look at the assault on students on JNU campus on January 5, we could see a lot of it was planned on various Whatsapp groups, of which professors, and people in the varsity administration were a part. All the screenshots prove this. A similar kind of hooliganism took place on our campus, and now we have video proof that the administration took responsibility to break the students’ movement by inciting violence by such goons,” he said.

Drawing reference to violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University, Aligarh Muslim University, and JNU, Pan said: “We can see wherever the students are protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR, they are subject to assault by the police or ABVP goons as directed by the university administration.”

Another student, Somnath Sow, said although the police have not handed over any received copy of the complaint, they assured the students that the probe is on, and they will be called to the police station as an when required. He also underlined that the movement on the campus is now been taken forward not by any single party but by Visva Bharati Students’ Unity, a new forum formed by the students on campus.

Visva Bharati University Faculty Association President Sudipta Bhattacharyya voiced concerns about the future of the university. “The police complaint lodged by the students supported with a video is serious in nature. The silence of the authority is suspicious in nature. Without even verifying the authenticity of the video, we can say that there is a prima facie basis of the complaint since the person concerned with two of his followers are behind the bars for the violence they executed on students that may be directed by the V-C as revealed from the video. While students have no option but to lodge a police complaint against the V-C, the authority has locked the office of teachers association office without notice. Staff members (teaching & non-teaching) are subjugated by show-cause notices, suspension and transfer; we are worried about the future of this university in the hands of this V-C,” said Bhattacharyya, who is a professor at the Department of Economics and Politics.

